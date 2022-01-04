Here’s where to watch the Elizabeth Holmes documentary

Silicon Valley huckster Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal court by a jury on Monday. So now, many are wondering just what the full backstory of the Theranos founder and former TED talk presenter.

Luckily, a documentary by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney chronicles the entire ill-fated saga of Holmes’ blood testing start-up company formerly hailed as revolutionary in the field. However, the jaw-dropping claims that the company created technology that could complete blood testing by using a shockingly small volume of blood, such as from a finger-prick, turned out to apparently not be what it appeared.

Gibney’s documentary, The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley, chronicles how Stanford dropout Holmes went from being hailed as the next Steve Jobs and the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the world in 2014 to her company being cited as a “massive fraud” by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You can watch the documentary, which came out in 2019, right now on HBO Max.

In addition, you can also watch a one-hour and twenty-minute special about Holmes on the investigative news program 2020, in an episode called “The Dropout,” on ABC’s website — it is based on a popular podcast of the same name.

If that weren’t enough, there’s also not one but two dramatizations of Holmes’ life that are coming down the pike. One is a TV series set to premiere on Hulu on March 3 starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes — also called The Dropout. Another dramatization comes in the form of a film directed by Don’t Look Up‘s Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes, called Bad Blood. There’s currently not a release date for Bad Blood, but it is being co-produced by Apple Studios and is expected to come out on their streaming platform Apple TV Plus.