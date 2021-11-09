Here’s Where You Can Watch A Quiet Place Part II

While it received hefty delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now available for viewers to experience for themselves at home.

Picking up directly after the events of the 2018 thriller, A Quiet Place Part II expands the story established in the first film and adds its own unique characters while sticking with the thrilling sound effects and visuals that fans couldn’t get enough of the first time around.

If you have yet to see this sequel or want to experience it once again in the comfort of your home, you can now do so thanks to the power of streaming.

Where can I watch A Quiet Place Part II?

The place to stream A Quiet Place Part II around the globe is Paramount Plus. Not only is the sequel available, but you can also check out the original film on the streaming service.

You’ll need a subscription to check these movies out on Paramount Plus. This will cost around $4.99 USD a month, but you can find a free 7-day trial in some regions.

If you’d prefer not to subscribe to the streaming service, A Quiet Place Part II is available to rent or own on both Prime Video and Apple TV.

The third option for those looking to check out the film who don’t have access to these services in their location is to use a VPN. With a VPN, the options become available including subscribing to Paramount Plus or renting the film via other services.

With all these options available, there’s no reason not to check out this fantastic sequel today.