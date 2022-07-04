People are rediscovering the treasure that is Muppet Treasure Island, a film that, if watched in childhood, everyone remembers fondly.

While “everyone” is an exaggeration, the statement, “Muppet Treasure Island (1996) is a perfect movie,” has 4262 upvotes and counting on r/movies. It also has 472 comments, the vast majority of which are in agreement.

“Tim Curry is the perfect Long John Silver, charismatic and menacing,” the OP wrote as one of five examples of the movie’s perfection:

Having premiered in 1996, the film hit the sweet spot of millennial childhood.

Thus, contemporary Reddit film critics (many of which are grown-up millennials) may be looking at the film through nostalgia-enhanced glasses. Muppet Treasure Island has a 71 percent critic score and 77 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Though respectable, those figures are a far cry from perfect.

A few Redditors dissented by saying that The Muppet Christmas Carol is the greatest Muppets movie, plus one believes that Disney’s 1950 Treasure Island adaptation is better.

Although a significant number of people concurred with the first two posts, the last was shot down by a member of the Treasure Island is Perfect troop.

Do you think Muppet Treasure Island is a perfect movie? Whether yes or no, you can submit your opinion here (just be prepared for criticism if it’s no).