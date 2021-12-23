Hi-res images from ‘The Batman’ reveal all the major players

Everything we’ve seen from The Batman so far, whether we’re talking about full-length trailers or atmospheric promo posters, promises that the latest reboot for the Dark Knight is going to be a thing of beauty from a purely visual perspective.

Having helmed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, director Matt Reeves knows a thing or two about reinventing beloved properties in jaw-dropping fashion, so we’re supremely confident that he’ll be able to do it all over again when The Batman comes to theaters in eleven weeks.

The latest issue of Empire magazine has been a treasure trove of information from the movie, by far the deepest dive into the production we’ve seen yet, and fans have been left hanging on every soundbite or snap. A fresh batch of stills has now been made available in all of their hi-res glory, which you can check out below.

All of your favorites are present and accounted for, from Robert Pattinson’s title hero to Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, via Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler. The Batman‘s crew have already stated they’re seeking to deliver a better film than anything Christopher Nolan was able to conjure, and we’re getting the sneaking suspicion they might be able to do it.