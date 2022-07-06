While there’s no denying that Qui-Gon’s appearance at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi will go down as one of the greatest Star Wars moments of the past decade, that doesn’t mean the community isn’t going to have fun with it. This is the galaxy far, far away fandom, after all, fueled by an insatiable drive to meme every shot of every project, when they’re not busy nitpicking the living George Lucas out of them.

The Skywalker Saga has been teasing Qui-Gon’s return as a Force ghost since Revenge of the Sith came out in 2005. Now, more than 17 years after Yoda casually brought up the matter of talking to the dead, Obi-Wan Kenobi finally gave fans what they’d been clamoring for, but only moments before the credits started rolling on the series finale.

According to Qui-Gon himself, he’s always been there, it’s just the fact that Obi-Wan — and the viewers, for that matter — couldn’t see him. That statement has now set imaginations wandering across the prequel era. Assuming that Qui-Gon already knew how to turn to a Force ghost immediately after dying, it’s safe to say that he’s been around for a number of defining moments, as this edit hilariously points out.

Now we’re never going to be able to watch that emotional ending to Revenge of the Sith without thinking of Qui-Gon just chilling in the background. Thanks, Star Wars fans.

To make it even worse, Qui-Gon probably knew about Palpatine and Order 66 too, but decided to let things play out as the Force willed them.

Let’s hope Obi-Wan Kenobi returns with another season because the stoic Jedi Master has some explaining to do.