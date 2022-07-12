At this point, it’d be no overstatement to suggest the Star Wars prequel memes are more popular than the prequel movies themselves, even if for nothing besides the fact that none of us could possibly begin to count all the “high ground” or “this is where the fun begins” memes we’ve seen over the years.

It may seem like the galaxy far, far away community has fully exhausted the meme potential of these iconic moments, but every day brings delightful new surprises in the form of different scene mashups and even out-universe contexts. The latest meme that’s now going viral on social media reprises the prominent high ground joke with another iconic moment from Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Star Wars veterans will probably need no explanation, so check out the meme below without any more ado.

This is Kenobi’s favorite dueling technique when he’s at a disadvantage, something that he apparently taught Luke as well. I mean, why else would he try to remain on the high ground in his duel with Darth Vader? The fallen Jedi even remarks that “Obi-Wan has taught you well” after his son claims the high ground, further reaffirming the importance of always retaining a footing at a greater height than that of your opponent in the Star Wars universe.

In 'Return of the Jedi' (1983), after Luke Skywalker kicks Darth Vader down the stairs, giving Luke the high ground, Vader says 'Obi-Wan has taught you well' pic.twitter.com/DEDmBttvkJ — Film Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) November 10, 2020

The fandom was disheartened to learn that Obi-Wan Kenobi hasn’t included any explicit references to high ground in the show, but Vader clearly made his own using the Force during that final duel. He didn’t even bother to kill Obi-Wan, opting instead to bury him alive under a huge pile of rocks, though he’d live to regret it.