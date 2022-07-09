Hilariously accurate observation sums up Marvel’s approach to comedy

Marvel‘s desperation to be funny isn’t funny anymore, but pointing out Marvel’s desperation to be funny is hilarious!

Case in point: @LeCinephiles’ 10-second clip of an exasperated Homelander from The Boys, captioned with “a marvel movie going 17 seconds without a joke.”

a marvel movie going 17 seconds without a joke pic.twitter.com/9cePUKZJSd — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) July 8, 2022

The tweet has over 5,500 retweets and 55,000 likes at the time of this writing.

In addition to a funny and cleverly-constructed observation, the tweet is a collective release of frustration over Thor: Love and Thunder. The newest MCU extravaganza failed to meet expectations, due in large part to prioritizing jokes over cohesion, character development, cinematography, and many other important components of film.

“It leans heavy on the comedy to the point where the movie feels like an MCU parody of Thor rather than a Thor adventure,” wrote critic Jeremy Jahns of JeremyJahns.com. “A movie more interested in ironic laughs than furthering the MCU’s mythology or delivering cohesive behaviors,” added Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Review. With a 67 percent Tomatometer, Love and Thunder is one of the lowest-rated MCU films.

Many Twitter users replied with similar sentiments, especially that the franchise’s mechanism for trying to generate laughs is running out of gas.

Nah thor 100 percent suffered because of its inherent need to be funny. I think most marvel movies blend it fine but this new one was awful — Froggy (@froggyfantasy1) July 9, 2022

This is true , MCU is now just a comedy serial . Not against jokes but it's getting silly and dumb movie by movie. Logan which was a solid serious movie had lot of humor, it felt perfectly timed and not forced or poor writing — Max Mishima (@max_mishima) July 9, 2022

Marvel jokes are pure cringe these days 😖 — King Trayne 🇯🇲 (@Trayne_musicx) July 9, 2022

Others, however, are in complete disagreement. They love the MCU’s humor, and are tired of negative Nancies trying to ruin their good time.

sry most of us like to laugh and experience joy, deadpool was right bout yall — VinlandSaga54 (@VSaga54) July 9, 2022

Bruh what? It works. Not every single second has to be so serious. My god y’all don’t even have good argument lol — Broncos(0-0) (@JaCrissppy) July 9, 2022

Y’all complained and bitched and moaned about Dark World being too serious now y’all complaining that the movies aren’t serious enough😑😑😑😑😑😑 — Ambrielle🏳️‍🌈 (@iAM_BERserk) July 9, 2022

Check out Thor: Love and Thunder to see for yourself whether the humor works or not. Whatever opinion you come away with, we hope it doesn’t dampen your appreciation for a good meme.