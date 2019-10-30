Hobbs And Shaw Director Says This Fast & Furious Character Deserves Her Own Spinoff

The Fast and Furious franchise is a peculiar beast.

When the first film screeched onto the scene back in 2001, it was billed as Point Break… with cars. Fast forward to 2019, and after surviving 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift, Universal’s petrolhead franchise is arguably stronger than ever.

Case in point: Hobbs and Shaw, a star-studded spinoff headed up by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. And though its very existence threatened to tear the Fast family apart – for the record, Johnson and Vin Diesel have since reconciled their differences – the director behind Hobbs and Shaw, David Leitch, recently pinpointed the Fast and Furious character he’d like to revisit in a future spinoff.

Leitch made the revelation on the director’s commentary for Hobbs and Shaw (h/t CinemaBlend), stating:

Aside from her work, she’s just a beautiful human being. We should do a whole movie with her.

An entire movie dedicated to the inimitable Helen Mirren’s Magdalene Shaw? Where do we sign up? Truth be told, at least in the Fast and Furious universe, the Powers That Be at Universal has refocused all their energies on Fast 9, which is speeding towards its release in May of 2020. So we can’t imagine there’s much room on the Fast and Furious roster for another spinoff movie – at least not yet.

What’s more likely is that Universal (and perhaps David Leitch) will revisit the Hobbs and Shaw sub-franchise in the not-so-distant future. But again, the first port of call will be drawing the curtain on the so-called Toretto Saga, which, despite its ups and downs, has enthralled audiences since its humble debut two decades ago. Look for the series to continue with Fast and Furious 9 next summer.