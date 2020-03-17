Hobbs & Shaw Actress Reportedly Eyed For DCEU’s Poison Ivy

Birds of Prey bombing at the box office may have marked a major setback for the DCEU’s recent upswing, but the franchise continues to move forward in an effort to reinvent itself in the post-Zack Snyder years. That being said, the comic book series seems content to rely on sequels, reboots and familiar faces for the next little while at least, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam the only new hero set to get their own standalone movie between now and the end of 2022.

Like virtually every other aspect of life on our planet at the moment, the DCEU has been thrown into disarray by the Coronavirus pandemic, with The Batman recently having production shut down for at least two weeks and rumors continuing to swirl about a potential postponement for the June release of highly-anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Instead of twiddling their thumbs, though, we’ve heard that those behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films are instead casting their eye to the future, and have set their sights on who they want to play the franchise’s Poison Ivy.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, and that Jonah Hill was playing the Penguin in The Batman (before he dropped out) – the studio are eying Hobbs & Shaw star Eiza Gonzalez to portray the DCEU’s Dr. Pamela Isley. Though at this time, it isn’t clear what project they’ve earmarked for the character.

Jessica Chastain As Poison Ivy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though Poison Ivy is generally known as a Batman villain, Matt Reeves’ reboot is set to take place outside of the DCEU, so it’s unclear as yet where she could show up. Still, Gonzalez would certainly be an interesting choice for the role. After starring in over 550 telenova episodes, she got her break on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and has since become one of the industry’s fastest-rising stars after appearing in hits like Battle Angel: Alita, Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong.

The 30 year-old was also said to be under consideration to play Catwoman in The Batman before Zoe Kravitz was cast, so she must have done something to impress the studio to find herself once again being eyed to play an iconic comic book villain.