Hobbs & Shaw’s Dwayne Johnson Slams Fast & Furious Co-Stars Again

This is one family feud we’re likely to never see the end of. Despite Hobbs & Shaw being a direct spinoff of the Fast & Furious films, The Rock is once again throwing shade at his old co-stars.

This time, Dwayne “Won’t Let It Go” Johnson has taken to Instagram to keep the fires burning. Then again, Tyrese Gibson needs to cool it with the shade as well. Just a month after Gibson poked fun at Hobbs & Shaw‘s weak opening box office numbers though, and basically reignited the feud, The Rock’s now fired back with the following post:

Honestly, why can’t these guys just get along? Hobbs & Shaw wouldn’t have even happened if it wasn’t for F&F. The original franchise definitely benefited from the boost that a big name like The Rock gave them, but still. Fans let the action star have it on the post as well, letting him know in the comments section that the “movie sucked ass” and that he should be a little more humble.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that this social media quarrel between the stars has earned the name The Candy-Ass Feud. It started in 2016 when Johnson called his then co-star Vin Diesel out on Instagram and it’s been a roller coaster ever since. They make up, they break up. Repeat. There’s still hope the two will appear together onscreen again, but now that the wound’s been reopened, who knows? If one thing’s for certain, it’s that when Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters next year and rakes in the dough, a whole new round of keyboard fighting will start.

As for Hobbs & Shaw, though, it’s still playing in theaters worldwide and now sits at an impressive $719 million, proving that The Rock is basically unstoppable at the box office.