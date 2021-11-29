‘Hocus Pocus 2’ image shows Sanderson sisters returning home

Hocus Pocus, the 1993 Halloween comedy, was a hit with fans as it debuted. Since its premiere, it’s become a classic must-watch for the spooky season each year. The movie tells the story of the Sanderson sisters who are brought back to Salem after a virgin lights the black flame candle.

From there, it’s a race against the clock for survival as the sisters feed off children’s souls. The movie has it all — from wacky happenings, exciting characters, and a sweet storyline underneath it all.

Fans have always hoped for a second film, so it was a dream come true when the movie began production this year. Thanks to eager fans who live near filming locations and some cast and crew members, fans have started getting previews for Hocus Pocus 2.

An Instagram account titled Hocus Pocus Guide has been sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at making the upcoming film, releasing on Disney Plus next year.

In a photo shared just days ago, a sneak peek at the Sanderson sisters returning home was posted on the account, and it’s an exciting one.

While you can’t see their faces, they’re standing in a shadow, you can tell it’s our favorite witchy sisters, and they mean business. What is in store for the town as the Sandersons show up once more? What will they think of the new world in which they arrive?

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released next year, and you can stream Hocus Pocus on Disney Plus if you need to check in on the sisters right now.