Hocus Pocus 2 Spotted Filming In Rhode Island On TikTok

Some movies are seen as staples to the film industry as a whole, regardless of their genre. Movies that fans of all genres and all ages can sit down to watch together. The 1993 witch-centric Halloween film, Hocus Pocus, is that kind of iconic.

The movie is still an absolute favorite of fans and is a must-watch during the fall season, especially during the spookiest time of the year. So when it was officially announced that a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, was coming — everyone was thrilled! It was announced soon after that the original cast of witches would be coming back to play the Sanderson sisters.

That’s right; Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. The movie is currently set to be released in the fall of 2022, and the layout for the town is being set up in Rhode Island.

This fan is lucky enough to know the area where the filming will take place, and they went to visit the location with an adorable dog.

You can see more of the town being built up as excitement grows for the 2022 movie, and if you’re a lover of all things Hocus Pocus and fall aesthetics, this video will pique your interest.

While little else is known about the film so far, you can read a bit more about the location and what’s set to be an explosion of a good time here.

Are you excited for Hocus Pocus 2? Have you added Hocus Pocus to your Halloween watch list this year? Let us know.