Hocus Pocus Star Hasn’t Heard Anything About Upcoming Hocus Pocus 2

If you’ve ever wished to be a Sanderson sister, had the lyrics to “I Put A Spell On You” stuck in your head, or found yourself waiting for someone to light the black flame candle — you’re a fan of Hocus Pocus. The film is a staple to the pop culture realm and the Halloween community, and it’s easy to get lost in it.

So it’s not surprising that fans of the film were thrilled to find out that a second movie is on the horizon and that its locations are being built and set up to prepare for witchy inhabitants.

Unfortunately, it looks like the film may be happening without a character that played a significant role in the last fight against the Sanderson sisters. Vinessa Shaw recently spoke with Comicbook.com about her upcoming movie, The Blazing World, and Hocus Pocus She talked about both the upcoming film and the impact the original had on her.

In terms of the upcoming Hocus Pocus film, Shaw hasn’t heard anything about it. From what we know about the film so far, it’s not exactly surprising that everyone from the original cast may not have a massive part in the movie. There are three new teens responsible for waking the sisters this time.

“I would love to know more about it. I haven’t heard anything. So it may be just that it’s way early in pre-production or it’s maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven’t heard anything, sadly. Sorry,”

Took a stroll through Chase Farms in Lincoln, where they’re reportedly in the process of building the set for the filming of Hocus Pocus 2! pic.twitter.com/tQncZUTPFK — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 11, 2021

She went on to say that the movie blew her mind when she was a child and it was an amazing thing to get to be a part of.

“That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn’t really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it … So I hope the second one is just as cool.”

We have a feeling fans will love the second movie just as much — the nostalgia of revisiting the Sanderson Sisters is going to bring us all a wonderful spooky feeling again.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere in fall of 2022.