Hollywood’s latest attempt at making Dracula scary actually has fans despite disastrous reviews

This article contains minor spoilers for The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter has finally set sail. Despite critics’ rather stormy reception, fans enjoy the treacherous waters being navigated by a ship with an undead passenger, and not just any undead passenger, THE undead passenger.

Dracula himself has come to play on the Demeter, but his version of playing is rather torturous to those around him. After the theatrical debut of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, critics felt like they’d been subjected to their own type of torture. With a 51 on the Tomatometer, it’s safe to say a warm critical reception feels DOA, but Dracula has still managed to steal the hearts of some viewers, and he didn’t have to drain their bodies of blood to do so.

@Same-Cucumber-2144 took to Reddit to say that the film was excellent and to share their love for their experience in theaters. Praising the “old-fashioned atmosphere, dynamic characters, and great performances,” the viewer notes that while it will likely become a cult classic, this one deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Many fans agreed, saying that the watch was enjoyable and that its “tanking” opening weekend wasn’t what they hoped to see.

Some of the feedback regarding the film being less than stellar comes from the fact that the characters weren’t believable, but as a few viewers have mentioned, they weren’t aware of what vampires were, rendering them unable to know how to kill them.

Many fans felt that there was a good sense of dread involved, too, and everyone knows how important that piece of the puzzle is in a creature-horror flick.

This viewer enjoyed the film, as did their parents.

The spoiler warning we mentioned above plays a hand in the next couple of comments, but it’s not so much a spoiler as something we could have gathered from earlier trailers. While the game’s name on the Demeter was Death, some viewers hoped that a few characters would survive.

This horror lover thought it was better than the average “popcorn horror flick” and that it really made them “care.”

Another viewer was thrilled that they saw the film in theaters, noting that it helped the atmosphere and dread feel all the more authentic.

You can still set sail on the Demeter by catching The Last Voyage of the Demeter in theaters now, and be sure to bring your vampire-loving friends with you. Despite critics feeling like this one was lifeless and drab, it seems that many horror fans are delighting in the dread of the undead.