Home Alone 2 trends, but not for the reason you think

If you’re a fan of heartwarming Macaulay Culkin comedies from the ’90s, you might be stoked to find out Home Alone 2 was trending on Twitter Thursday. But before slapping on some aftershave and doing your best scream face in a fogged-up mirror in celebration, you should know that the tizzy happening on social media right now has little to do with the Chris Columbus-directed holiday classic subtitled Lost in New York.

Instead, what was really causing Home Alone 2 to trend Thursday was, in fact, the release of a highly anticipated mixtape of the same name by British hip hop collective D-Block Europe. None other than a blue-checkmark-verified artist from that group, Young Adz, confirmed on Twitter that the mixtape had dropped.

The group’s mixtape is the follow-up to last year’s album The Blue Print: Us vs. Them and represents the group’s first mixtape since 2019’s Street Trauma, according to The Line of Best Fit.

The mixtape features 23 tracks, 11 features and is out now on most digital platforms.

HOME ALONE 2



23 TRACKS



11 FEATURES



OUT NOW ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS: https://t.co/7UU8RV8tBQ pic.twitter.com/OaYUdkRePZ — D-Block Europe Updates (@dbeupdates) November 19, 2021

Many fans in the U.K. and elsewhere were already in the know on the development and poised to give the internet their hot takes.

Intro slaps. Off to a good start — Naz³ (@NameAintNaz) November 19, 2021

home alone 2 on repeat — Aysh (@ayeshax09) November 19, 2021

Home alone 2 pure perfection — isa🐺 (@sblockeurope) November 19, 2021

However, the seemingly inexplicable trend of what some mistook as a ’90s family film getting random praise online still confused many.

Everyone is on about home alone 2 . I’m thinking it’s about the movie 😂 — モハマド (@07MXO5) November 19, 2021

omds home alone 2 is a song looooool I was wondering why u lot were gassing up a movie that was out years ago — a🇵🇰 (@ari21___) November 19, 2021

The actual movie was also randomly given some love on Thursday, too, it turns out.

Joe Pesci strangling Macaulay Culkin at the Home Alone 2 release party – 1992 pic.twitter.com/EeE2okUT9h — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) November 18, 2021

Watching Home Alone 2 and that scene where Kevin uses the blow up clown to fool the Hotel Concierge kind of feels like Pennywise coming face to face with Pennywise 🙂 pic.twitter.com/oN77Tzr0b8 — Minty Comedic Arts (@MFresshh) November 18, 2021

Did we happen to mention this week marks the 29th anniversary of the release of the family comedy film? Crazy coincidence right?

