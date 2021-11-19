Home Alone 2 trends, but not for the reason you think
If you’re a fan of heartwarming Macaulay Culkin comedies from the ’90s, you might be stoked to find out Home Alone 2 was trending on Twitter Thursday. But before slapping on some aftershave and doing your best scream face in a fogged-up mirror in celebration, you should know that the tizzy happening on social media right now has little to do with the Chris Columbus-directed holiday classic subtitled Lost in New York.
Instead, what was really causing Home Alone 2 to trend Thursday was, in fact, the release of a highly anticipated mixtape of the same name by British hip hop collective D-Block Europe. None other than a blue-checkmark-verified artist from that group, Young Adz, confirmed on Twitter that the mixtape had dropped.
The group’s mixtape is the follow-up to last year’s album The Blue Print: Us vs. Them and represents the group’s first mixtape since 2019’s Street Trauma, according to The Line of Best Fit.
The mixtape features 23 tracks, 11 features and is out now on most digital platforms.
Many fans in the U.K. and elsewhere were already in the know on the development and poised to give the internet their hot takes.
However, the seemingly inexplicable trend of what some mistook as a ’90s family film getting random praise online still confused many.
The actual movie was also randomly given some love on Thursday, too, it turns out.
Did we happen to mention this week marks the 29th anniversary of the release of the family comedy film? Crazy coincidence right?
