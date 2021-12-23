Home Alone star Devin Ratray was briefly arrested on Dec. 22 on charges of domestic violence, before being released on a $25,000 bond.

The 44-year-old, who is most famous for his role as Buzz McCallister from Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, turned himself in to the Oklahoma City Police Department on Wednesday. A representative from the police department confirmed to Fox News that Ratray was “processed through” before being “bonded out” over an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Ratray’s bond was set at $25,000 after he was booked on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and one count of domestic assault and battery, according to Fox News.

His girlfriend told authorities that Ratray pushed her onto a bed and applied pressure to her throat and mouth during an argument. The argument was reportedly prompted by a pair of autographed cards, which Ratray’s girlfriend gave to fans without charging them. This prompted the altercation, spurred in large part by the large amount of alcohol Ratray had consumed that evening — one bottle of wine and more than 10 shots of hard liquor, according to his girlfriend. The argument began at the bar and continued later in the couple’s hotel room.

While applying pressure to her neck and mouth, Ratray reportedly told his girlfriend that “this is how you die,” according to a report from authorities reviewed by KFOR. The report noted that the “victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.”

Ratray’s girlfriend managed to free herself after biting Ratray’s hand, according to the report. He removed the pressure from her neck and mouth at that point but followed up by allegedly punching her in the face. She managed to briefly flee the room, only to be attacked once again when she returned for her belongings.

The second time, Ratray pushed her into a desk, leaving her with multiple injuries. According to the report, the fight resulted in bruising and marks on her face, as well as bruising on her chest.

WGTC has reached out to Ratray’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.