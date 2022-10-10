Horror enthusiasts gush over a movie you almost definitely haven’t seen

One of the great strengths of the horror genre is how universal it is, and how different countries and cultures approach it. The British and Irish isles have tended towards an incredible independent scene, and horror fans are announcing their love for a lesser known about film.

A Dark Song released to astonishing praise across the Irish Sea in 2017 when it made its debut in rare screenings across Britannia. The occult horror flick was the directorial debut of Liam Gavin, who later went on to direct two episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Horror aficionados are now revelling in the twisted tale, as well as recommending similarly spooky films with gnostic themes.

A Dark Song follows a bereaved mother who seeks to find any way to communicate with her dead son, and gets trapped with a master of the occult who looks to take advantage of her sheer desperation. Starring The World’s End’s Steve Oram as the cultist and House of Gucci’s Catherine Walker, it’s clearly left a mark on viewers.

Perhaps the highest praise for A Dark Song is viewers being unable to recommend anything anywhere near its subject matter. One popular recommendation in the comments is for the Taiwanese found-footage horror Incantation.

A Dark Song can even boast itself as being one random Redditor’s favorite movies ever, which is exceptional praise for a film on the horror subreddit. It’s not just audiences who appreciated the film with the Irish film sitting on a scintillating 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gavin will soon see another credit to his name, with his next project The Furious Poets currently in pre-production. A Dark Song is currently available to stream on AMC Plus, and to rent from Amazon Prime Video.