Horror fans are calling ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ the real ‘Evil Dead 4’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Feige is clearly a big Evil Dead fan. From the beginning, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was conceived as a horror movie, though original director Scott Derrickson couldn’t quite nail the right tone. What they apparently wanted was something in the same vein as The Evil Dead, so the easiest solution was to just hire Sam Raimi and let him go nuts.

The result is essentially a $200 million homage to Raimi’s beloved horror/comedy trilogy. The film has multiple scenes that are huge nods to moments in Evil Dead II as well as oodles of Raimi’s classic kinetic camera work, and (minor spoiler) Bruce Campbell beating the hell out of himself.

While some Marvel fans unfamiliar with Raimi’s work are perplexed, Evil Dead fans are over the moon. Here’s how it’s going down with them on social media:

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness is just a new Evil Dead Movie pic.twitter.com/nkZSD5rHU4 — Traci Bargen (@tracibargen) May 6, 2022

Seeing DOCTOR STRANGE felt like time travel. I remember watching EVIL DEAD for the first time—my first short was a rip off—and ARMY OF DARKNESS, and SPIDER-MAN 3. It was so joyous to see echoes of all those memories in a new Sam Raimi film. For two hours I got to be a kid again. — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖈𝖍𝖓𝖊𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 (@elleschneider) May 6, 2022

The new "Doctor Strange" is an unexpected horror flick where Sam Raimi gets an impossibly-expensive budget to remake "Evil Dead II." The Darkhold replaces the Necronomicon, but that doesn't stop Bruce Campbell from showing up for his always-appreciated cameo. — The Juice (@dajuice632) May 6, 2022

If you aren’t a Sam Raimi fan (or at least familiar with EVIL DEAD), then good luck with #DoctorStrange . — Brandon Siedlik in the Multiverse of Madness (@BrandonSiedlik) May 6, 2022

Sam Raimi's a fucking legend for directing #DoctorStrange 2. The close ups, the zoom ins, camera angles, jumpscares, Bruce Campbell, and aesthetics remind me of Evil Dead 2– and that's just pure Sam. This movie really felt different! — TheADHX 🆖️ (@TheADHX) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange has so much Evil Dead energy. Loved just about every minute except for the first credits scene. Second one was perfect. — david binch (@jackEdaytona) May 6, 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 IS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT IF YOU ARE LIKE ME AND REWATCH THE EVIL DEAD MOVIES EVERY OTHER WEEK — joeythemythical (@JoeyTheMythical) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange rocked, I'm glad all these nerds are disappointed about it not being what they think. I got a Marvel version of Evil Dead and I am satisfied! — Kyaramerucocoa / Comms Closed (@Kyaramerucocoa1) May 6, 2022

Some are going as far as to dub it the official Evil Dead 4:

#DoctorStrange or as I'm going to call it, Evil Dead 4, is pretty fun. You should probably check it out if you're a @RealSamRaimi fan. pic.twitter.com/wbVoNhGb2d — AnimeShoshin – Now On YouTube! (@AnimeShoshinPod) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is basically Evil Dead 4 with MCU characters instead. — Tommy🪤 (@ChildishTommy) May 6, 2022

just finished Evil Dead 4 ft. #DoctorStrange



movie was perfection, thank you Sam Raimi 🛐 pic.twitter.com/NSy4vGLDhr — eU Bear (@BearUNLV) May 6, 2022

Evil Dead 4: In The MultiAsh Of Darkness was 11/10



And Marvel’s first horror movie — Dt. Bagabitch (In Training) (@im_jarrel) May 6, 2022

It is fair to say I enjoyed "Disney Presents: Evil Dead 4." #DoctorStrange — Wesley David Scott (@zulu_panda) May 6, 2022

This begins what’s looking like a bumper year for Evil Dead fans. The actual sequel, titled Evil Dead Rise, is now in post-production and will release on HBO Max later this year. Raimi is producing with Lee Cronin on directing duties, with the movie showing the Deadites invading an urban environment and totally screwing up a family reunion.

So while younger MCU fans may find Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a bizarre watch, it’s catnip for old school horror fans. And if you haven’t ever seen Raimi’s splatter classics, then get to it — you’re in for a treat.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.