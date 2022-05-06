Horror fans are calling ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ the real ‘Evil Dead 4’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Kevin Feige is clearly a big Evil Dead fan. From the beginning, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was conceived as a horror movie, though original director Scott Derrickson couldn’t quite nail the right tone. What they apparently wanted was something in the same vein as The Evil Dead, so the easiest solution was to just hire Sam Raimi and let him go nuts.
The result is essentially a $200 million homage to Raimi’s beloved horror/comedy trilogy. The film has multiple scenes that are huge nods to moments in Evil Dead II as well as oodles of Raimi’s classic kinetic camera work, and (minor spoiler) Bruce Campbell beating the hell out of himself.
This begins what’s looking like a bumper year for Evil Dead fans. The actual sequel, titled Evil Dead Rise, is now in post-production and will release on HBO Max later this year. Raimi is producing with Lee Cronin on directing duties, with the movie showing the Deadites invading an urban environment and totally screwing up a family reunion.
So while younger MCU fans may find Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a bizarre watch, it’s catnip for old school horror fans. And if you haven’t ever seen Raimi’s splatter classics, then get to it — you’re in for a treat.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.