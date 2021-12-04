It can be extremely annoying when an amazing horror movie is just out of reach from easy viewing unless you own it in physical form. Especially if it goes under the radar after its initial release, it can be extremely difficult even to give it a chance.

That’s why horror fans are excited to see that Brotherhood of the Wolf is now easily streamable on Shudder. The movie may have been one of the biggest international successes in French-language film history, but this did cause it to be missed by many and put into hidden gem status when it came out back in 2001.

“In a rural province of France, a mysterious creature is laying waste to the countryside, savagely killing scores of women and children. Unseen, possessed of enormous strength and a human intelligence, the beast has eluded capture for years. King Louis sends in a renowned scientist and his Iroquois blood brother, an unconventional team whose combined methods and capabilities may bring the beast down. But the true nature of the beast is not what anyone could have anticipated.” Synopsis from Google

Fans were excited to see the news when one Reddit user posted about it on /r/horror and talked about why they liked the film, with one being particularly enthusiastic.

There are few other films with its exact combination of martial arts and the supernatural.

It has anything you could ever ask for, according to one user.

There were loads more comments praising the film, so if you want to see just why everyone loves it so much, you can find Brotherhood of the Wolf streaming on Shudder now.