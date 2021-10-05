Horror Fans Are Recommending Films That Make You Feel Uncomfortable

Every horror fan has one movie or a few of them that they can watch repeatedly; for us — one of them is Scream. It’s scary and unnerving, but it’s become one of those films. There are some films, on the other hand, that you can only watch once or twice because they make you feel so uncomfortable.

A Reddit user asked today for film recommendations that would make them feel just that. They were specific that they didn’t necessarily mean too much gore or upsetting content; they just wanted to watch genuinely and uncomfortably scary movies.

Fans began immediately responding to the question.

Mother! and Sinister 2 were among the films recommended by this Reddit user, with many replies and upvotes.

This user recommended Killing of a Sacred Deer, and we have to second that notion. A few movies have left us speechless after watching them, and Killing of a Sacred Deer was one of them. It just…sticks with you.

This recommendation has many that agree with them, too.

This film has been added to our watch list, too. For those who may be unfamiliar with The Eyes of my Mother, here’s the premise for the movie.

“Francisca (Kika Magalhaes) has been unfazed by death from an early age because her mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal, imbued her with a thorough understanding of the human anatomy. When tragedy shatters her family’s idyllic life in the countryside, her deep trauma gradually awakens some unique curiosities. As she grows up, her desire to connect with the world around her takes a distinctly dark form.”

Midsommar is still one of the top 3 most unnerving film experiences for us.

This is also a great list of movies if you’re looking to be uncomfortable.

Are you adding any of these to your horror movie watch list this year? What movie has made you the most unsettled? Let us know!