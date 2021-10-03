Horror Fans Are Saying This Is The Best Halloween Themed Film In The Genre

What is the best Halloween-themed horror movie? Given that the genre goes hand in hand with All Hallow’s Eve, unsurprisingly there are countless scary movies set in October, but only a few of them properly capture the spirit of the occasion. A new popular Reddit thread on the r/horror subreddit has seen fans declare the finest Halloween horror flick – and it might surprise you.

While John Carpenter’s original Halloween might be the first one that comes to mind, many horror lovers are agreeing that 2007’s Trick ‘r Treat is the best Halloween-set movie of them all. Redditor u/360FlipKicks got the ball rolling by giving a shout-out to the cult favorite horror anthology from director Michael Dougherty.

“No other horror movie captures the spirit of the season like Trick ‘r Treat – I will die on this hill,” they argued. “It’s funny, has a nasty streak and is filled with all sorts of tricks. You can tell the director truly loves Halloween and what makes it special – and brings it all to life in one of the funnest horror anthologies ever.”

It seems a lot of fans feel the same way, as the comments are full of folks voicing their own love for the film which, while popular with horror experts, sadly didn’t make an impact on general audiences.

Trick ‘r Treat comprises four terrifying tales that interlink in surprising ways, with the talented cast including the likes of Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes and Leslie Bibb. Tying all the stories together is Sam, a chilling child-sized trick-or-treater wearing a burlap sack over his head. Unfortunately, as mentioned above, Dougherty has been attempting to get a sequel off the ground ever since but so far to no avail. With the current streaming boom, though, it feels like there’s maybe more chance than ever of a follow-up happening.

Do you agree that Trick ‘r Treat is the best ever Halloween-set horror movie? If not, which one is? Have your say in the comments.