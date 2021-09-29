Horror Fans Are Sharing Their Best Obscure Viewing Picks As Halloween Approaches

Horror movies like Scream, Friday, Halloween, and Children of the Corn are all popular watches during the spookiest time of the year. Big-name icons bring out the thrill of Halloween and remind us all of watching the films in years past and enjoying the frightful season with friends and loved ones.

Often, we end up rewatching our favorite films repeatedly — and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s nice to find something new for the spooky season. Halloween may be one night on the calendar, but the celebration lasts much longer than that, and filling it with scary movies is the best way to ring in the occasion.

This Reddit thread is here to help you find some hidden gem horror films.

The original poster had already seen that film but agreed that it was a fantastic zombie flick.

This is a list of a few films that the user hopes will make horror fans fall in love with this spooky season.

Audition is another film recommended on the list.

This film is excellent, and the user points out that the directing work was done incredibly.

A few of the suggestions were new to us, too.

We saw Megan Is Missing, too, and it will undoubtedly stay with you after the film is over.

This is a pretty awesome list of films to add, and a good number of them too.

Have you seen all of the movies listed in this thread? Are there any you’d add? Let us know in the comments. Here’s to the spookiest season of all!