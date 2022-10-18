Horror fans are willing to die on the hill of defending sequels, even if they know they’re terrible

No infamous and immortal horror franchise is complete without some lackluster sequels. As always, the original is favored above the mediocre attempts at continuation. Eventually, after around three or four sequels, the whole endeavor feels tainted — like beating a dead horse. Sometimes, once in a blue moon, a sequel will match or if not surpass the resounding success of its predecessor, even if it takes a few tries to achieve as such. With these subpar sequels, there comes faithful fanatics who would happily die on the hill of defending them, even if they’re complete and undeniable stinkers.

We’re well aware that horror franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th and Child’s Play have been around since the ’70s and ’80s, continuously pumping out sequels without a single care for the storyline itself and instead a full focus on the money-making potential. As the film industry has taught us well, if there’s an audience for something, it sells. Sadly, many franchises have been done to death, but greedy corporations will kill an idea until it’s six feet under so long as it draws in a profit. Thankfully, there will always be fans whose guilty pleasures are awful follow-ups.

Reddit have compiled a comprehensive list of sequels that bombed at the box office or received heavy criticism from audiences, but they personally love unconditionally. Although it might be embarrassing to admit some of these, it’s the dedication of the viewers that keeps the ship afloat. Right away, the Friday the 13th franchise makes an appearance with Part III, the 1982 film directed by Steve Miner. Although it became the second highest-grossing film of 1982 and had the third highest attendance of any Friday the 13th film, it was panned by critics and deemed a commercial failure, only managing to gross $36.7 million at the U.S. box office. Still, one particular Reddit user (and apparently over 15 others) believe that Part III is riddled with nostalgia and introduced the iconography that branded Friday the 13th, including Jason’s hockey mask.

Four sequels on, one would think that Michael Myers would cut his losses and end his reign of terror on Haddonfield, but Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) begs to differ. Without Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode, the fourth installment paled in comparison to classics like Halloween (1978) and Halloween II (1981), but for what it’s worth, the star power of Donald Pleasance’s Sam Loomis helped to elevate Halloween 4 despite the unforgivable lack of Laurie. After Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the next few sequels veered away from Laurie Strode and instead focused on Jamie Lloyd, Michael Myers’ niece (Laurie Strode’s daughter) with whom he shares a telepathic connection. Generally, any Halloween film from Season of the Witch onwards is classified as pointless filler for the franchise and a botched attempt at veering the story in a different direction. Other than Halloween II and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, many Halloween fans would gladly wipe the slate clean of all other sequels, but apparently there are some guilty Halloween 4 enthusiasts out there somewhere. Godspeed.

While the Child’s Play‘s trilogy is untouchable, the Chucky-central sequels weren’t so well-received. Bride of Chucky (1998) introduced Tiffany Valentine, the Bonnie to Chucky’s Clyde who has since become a fan-favorite thanks to renowned actress voiceover artist Jennifer Tilly. The follow-on from Bride, titled Seed of Chucky (2004), centers on Glen/Glenda, the genderfluid offspring of Chucky and Tiffany. Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky, made his directorial debut with Seed, but after grossing just $24.8 million against a $12 million budget, it’s plain to see that the statistics don’t shine a very appealing light on the Bride of Chucky sequel. While it didn’t land with critics, Seed has since been praised by the fanbase for its light-hearted and fun premise, as well as some actual developments in the growth of the characters and the lore of the overall franchise.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998), the sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) barely doubled its budget in box office revenue and received resoundingly negative reviews. Still, audiences have praised the setting, the ensemble cast and the kill count, which exceeds that of its predecessor. Some other examples include Paranormal Activity 3, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, Jason X and Saw IV, V and VI, but the comments speak for themselves.

If there’s a horror sequel out there that you love, even though it’s awful, you’ll find some comfort in the knowledge that you’re not the only one. We all have a place in our hearts for the worst sequels ever made.