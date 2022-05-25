Horror fans aren’t sure if they’re ready for a 3.5 hour Ari Aster movie

Ari Aster has a well-deserved reputation for horror after the double-punch of 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar. His work is genuinely unsettling, ditching formulaic jumpscares to tap into more relevant and primal fears about society, human psychology, and mental health. All eyes are now on his upcoming fate-temptingly-titled third movie, Disappointment Blvd.

Described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time”, Disappointment Blvd. will star Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, with support from Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone, and Amy Ryan. But one other detail is floating around online… the word is that Aster’s current cut is a gargantuan three-and-a-half hours long.

Producers A24 want a shorter movie, but Aster sounds set on this being an epic. Now even seasoned horror fans are questioning whether a 3.5 Aster movie is really such a good idea. However, after his previous work, he clearly has the benefit of the doubt:

I'm gonna watch tf out of that 3.5 hour long Ari Aster movie pic.twitter.com/enejG2S5O7 — ⚔ 𝔸𝕣𝕔𝕙 𝔼𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤 ⚔ 🕯 (@thunchies) May 25, 2022

Some are using set pictures of a bewildered-looking Phoenix to make their point:

me when the movie ends pic.twitter.com/7n1Kj77jOS — maikel (@ElMaikel04) May 24, 2022

Others are willing to risk “permanent damage”:

therapists will be booked & busy for months — biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) May 24, 2022

However many quite rightly point out that if a superhero movie can be that long, so can an Aster movie:

I would rather watch a 4 hour Ari Aster movie than a 3 hour movie about Bat Man and His Loud Car. — Samuel K: Magical Elf (@samu3lk) May 25, 2022

People will camp out for three days to watch a four hour comic book film with little substance at midnight but a 3.5 hour Ari Aster film is too much? https://t.co/AuwhWarbzd — Working Class Porn (@JosephsonsGhost) May 25, 2022

People criticizing Ari Aster, the guy that made two of the best horror movies of the century, for making a 3.5 hour film when they will sit through 3 hours of the same Marvel film three times a year like mice at a feeder. — Definitely Not Stuart Buck (@notstuartbuck) May 25, 2022

And true Aster fans can’t believe people are complaining:

A 3.5 hour long Ari Aster movie staring Joaquin Phoenix and Parker Posey??? And people are complaining???!!!! — Rachel From Oregon (@heljhammack) May 25, 2022

wait some folks DON’T want a 3 hour long Ari Aster movie? that’s gonna fuck so hard what’s wrong with you people — Disko (@Disko247) May 25, 2022

If you don't think a 3.5 hour long Ari Aster movie starring Joaquin Phoenix sounds baller as hell you're a COWARD. A COWARD. — Dane 💁 (@NormalSituation) May 25, 2022

We’re definitely in the latter camp. While it’s easy to get a bit annoyed at superhero movies continually bloating out to longer and longer lengths, if anyone deserves an extended runtime, it’s Ari Aster. Looks like it’s going to be iron butt time when this finally hits theaters.

Disappointment Blvd. will release later in 2022.