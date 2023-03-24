Horror fans be warned: an underrated, deeply unsettling Stephen King movie has the power to scar you forever

No one ever said fans were going to walk away from a Stephen King movie feeling good about life and ready to make friends with every stranger they meet. Remember that while watching The Mist because it was specifically designed to frighten the audience the way a horror film should.

How special did Carrie make everyone feel in 1976 when she was getting bloody on the dance floor after watching the awkward teenager getting bullied by her classmates and abused by her mother? What about all those campfires Charlie set in Firestarter back in 1984? Plus, isn’t Stephen King one of the reasons people love clowns so much after painting such a pretty picture of them in It back in 1990?

See? Stephen King was not built to give his audiences the romantic feels or belly laughs. Those can be found in the next theater over, down the hall, turn to the left.

The Mist is about a father and his son who are on a nice grocery store run as a storm is coming through. They end up getting trapped in the store — not by a heavy storm, but by strange creatures who are out to kill everyone when some particularly religious individual comes up with the bright idea that a sacrifice might save everyone else’s life. The film was released in 2007 starring Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laurie Holden. It has the premise and all the right stuff to make it very hard to sleep at night.

What could possibly make the movie any better than disgusting-looking creatures and a creepy zealot trying to sacrifice a little boy?

There is something about black and white that adds an entirely different dimension to a movie and can take viewers back in time when freaking the psyche was easy to do with high-pitched sound effects, foreboding music, and shadows everywhere.

The ending is quite twisted and both Frank Darabont, as well as Stephen King, might benefit from a lengthy stay in a relaxing hospital where they provide nice robes, comfortable slippers, and play soothing elevator music all day.

It might be a stupid question, but why would hundreds or even thousands of people say the same thing about how awesome a movie is when it’s nothing of the sort? Was it April 1st?

To catch up on the conversation, The Mist can be watched on Netflix.