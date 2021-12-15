Horror fans can’t stop gushing over this remake of an iconic 70s film

Remakes of iconic movies don’t always work out the best. That’s even the case with horror movies as some of the worst films ever have been remakes like The Wicker Man, Poltergeist, and The Omen. However, horror has also been home to some of the greatest remakes in film history.

John Carpenter’s The Thing and David Cronenberg’s The Fly are both remakes that are more highly regarded than the original films. One of the most interesting horror remakes to come out in recent years was 2018’s Suspiria. The 1977 film of the same name from legendary horror director Dario Argento is a classic. Instead of simply making the same movie with the benefits of modern technology, director Luca Guadagnino decided to take a new spin on the story.

Gone are the flashy colors and stylistic camera movements that Argento uses as Guadagnino created a film that has a very muted color palette that relies more on story and performance than style. While the 1977 film will always have a strong fan base, fans on Reddit are still blown away by the remake three years later, praising everything from the music to the depiction of witches.

Several commenters also chimed in singing praises for the film.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the movie is Tilda Swinton’s performance. The acclaimed actress plays three separate roles – two of which required heavy prosthetics. While the 1977 and 2018 films share a name and a setting at a dance studio, there is little similarity between the two films. If fans have of the original film have yet to see the remake or are just fans of horror in general, now’s a great time to catch the film, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.