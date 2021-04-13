Horror Fans Are Going Crazy For New Army Of The Dead Trailer

His four-hour version of Justice League might still be dominating the conversation close to a month after it premiered on HBO Max, but it’s already time to get hyped for Zack Snyder’s next directorial effort. Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix on May 21st, and as the release date edges ever closer, the streaming service has finally unleashed the first full-length trailer for the movie.

Snyder promised that his return to the world of the undead would deliver pure zombie mayhem, and it definitely looks that way. The promo tells you pretty much everything you need to know about Army of the Dead, and if you’re on board with its high concept, then it appears as if it’s going to be an absolute blast. The film follows Dave Bautista as he leads his team on a high risk heist right in the middle of the zombie apocalypse, but these aren’t the slow-moving or shuffling kind.

Area 51 is set to play a prominent role in the mythology behind the zombie outbreak, which could go some way to explaining why they appear to be so advanced, and the trailer makes a point of noting that they’re faster, smarter and more organized, which should present plenty of opportunities to put a fresh twist on one of horror’s most popular subgenres. Needless to say, fans are already excited for the pic, as you can see from the reactions below.

This looks badass. It's a shame that he didnt release it theatrically. Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/B0GQ4yifsa via @YouTube — LightHawk (@LightHawk8) April 13, 2021

okay the ARMY OF THE DEAD trailer put a big stupid smile on my face let's go — Bryan J Carr (@Learnonaut) April 13, 2021

The new Army of the Dead trailer has a freaking zombie tiger in it!!! #ArmyOfTheDead #RestoreTheSndyerVerse — Kurt Anderson (@elcapitan9050) April 13, 2021

ARMY OF THE DEAD trailer >>>>> THE SUICIDE SQUAD trailer — Jordan-Luke McDonald (@ByJordanLuke) April 13, 2021

This Army of the Dead trailer is AMAZING. Zach Snyder dude, you’re on a roll. You don’t need DC. — 3:18 (@_weezustalkz) April 13, 2021

Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/X1tKoPNGWQ via @YouTube OMGGGGGGGG 🔥🔥🔥🔥@ZackSnyder once again YOU’RE THE MAN !!! Plus, #hiroyukisanada is in it 😱😱😱 PERFECT !!! @FutureboyWho @Roninjoegenji85 it looks AWESOME !!! — Butcher Billy (@ButcherBilly1) April 13, 2021

@TheCyberNerds Hey guys, Army of the Dead full trailer is up and OMFG………..All Hail King Snyder! — Rachelle (@RachelleDuFrans) April 13, 2021

What a trailer 👏👏💪 impressive! Guess, I don't have to see James Gunn's Suicide squad 🙄 Army of the Dead shows much more potential. — Devender Dhiman (@devbest) April 13, 2021

Army of the Dead trailer looking like a good time — Daniel Irizarri🇵🇷🔥 (@Danielirizarri) April 13, 2021

I'm tired of April….just take me to May already! Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/0vuqjn3C1w — Nicholas Mahabeer (@NeMiCyS) April 13, 2021

YEA BOI!!! His Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004 was awesome. This is gonna rock! 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️ ARMY OF THE DEAD Trailer 2 (2021) Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder, Zombies Mo… https://t.co/z3M3U2Kiki via @YouTube — Just Steve (@BadMojo1964) April 13, 2021

Army of the Dead is just the beginning of a multimedia franchise for Netflix, with a prequel in the can and awaiting release and anime companion series Lost Vegas in the works. It’s Snyder’s first non-DCEU film since Sucker Punch a decade ago, too, and it looks like his creative juices have been allowed to run wild.