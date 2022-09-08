Horror fans frolic in geysers of goop to praise the genre’s bloodiest endings

As much as it churns our stomachs, there’s a reason why James Wan’s Saw franchise continues to pump out sequel after sequel. Audiences love blood. In fact, we can’t get enough of it, so it should be expected that some of the most memorable horror films ever made contain an ample amount of the red stuff. Horror junkies all around the world have compiled the bloodiest endings in horror history, proving that biological horror and blood-soaked massacres continue to draw audiences in over 40 years after conception.

In the original post over on Reddit, which encourages internet-goers to chime in on the most insane and graphic endings, there are some suggestions right off the bat.

Horror junkies had more than enough suggestions to satiate the population’s gore lovers. Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett collectively) are owed points for Ready or Not‘s (2019) bloodbath ending.

Last but not least, horror aficionados pegged The Cabin in the Woods (2011) as a strong contender. In a standard slasher chock-full of tropes, The Cabin in the Woods ends with the deaths of all but two college students who discover their nightmarish vacation to have been orchestrated by willing technicians whose annual ritual includes sacrificing five slasher archetypes (the whore, the athlete, the scholar, the fool and the virgin) to appease the so-called Ancient Ones.

The list goes on and on when it comes to gory horrors, but these are just a handful of suggestions that stand out above all others. Other franchises, such as the aforementioned Saw, are so ridiculously gory that they could never be confined to the same standards as strictly non-biological horror films.