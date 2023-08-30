Horror fans hoping to catch Dracula’s latest big flop can now do so at home

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Dracula’s cinematic exploits; after Renfield tanked with critics and at the box office, Universal decided to give the famous fanged fiend another, more mature go in the form of The Last Voyage of the Demeter. History repeated itself, as we all know, with the difference being that Renfield was absolutely deserving of a warmer reception, while The Last Voyage of the Demeter was sadly not.

Indeed, though it had all the right pieces to blossom into a delectably gripping, psychological monster movie, not a single one of them even began to scratch the surface of their potential. But hey, Stephen King liked it, so who’s to say The Last Voyage of the Demeter isn’t worth a watch? In any case, if you’ve been left wondering what side of the fence you would have fallen on ever since the film left theaters, the digital marketplace has you covered.

That’s right; The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. It hasn’t quite found it’s way to a more sturdy streaming situation just yet, but given that it released to digital in the same month that it released to theaters, we don’t imagine we’ll have to wait much longer for that expansion.

Without spoiling anything, though, we will say this; don’t watch this movie if you’re the type to immediately think “does the dog die?” whenever a dog shows up. Okay, so maybe that is a spoiler, but we think you’ll forgive us in this case.