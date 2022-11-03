Legendary director Danny Boyle has teased that there may be a third film on the way, making his 2002 zombie classic into a trilogy. Boyle directed Cillian Murphy to his breakout role with the zombie thriller 28 Days Later which was released way back in 2002. Now, to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, Boyle has offered some hope for a third film after years of fans wondering what will happen.

28 Days Later saw Murphy’s character, Jim, wake up from a coma only to discover that England had been ravaged by a zombie outbreak. The film was a huge critical success, but it still took another five years before its sequel 28 Weeks Later made it onto the screen. The film was directed instead by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo with a different cast, and the cliffhanger ending showed saw that the Rage virus had crossed the pond to France, essentially damning the continent.

With such an open-ending conclusion, fans were sure that there would be another movie on the way, but it’s been 15 years since then, and only now are fans seeing some light at the end of the tunnel – as Boyle and Murphy have both teased once again that they would be up for a third film.

Nothing is certain yet, but it is reassuring to know that both the director and original lead actor are on board, on top of a script hopefully being not too far away from shooting shape. Don’t get your hopes too high yet, because we really could be looking at 28 years later.