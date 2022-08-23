Horror fans jump to the defense of ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele pulled off a cinematic feat this summer, with his third directorial venture Nope concluding a triple threat of critical and commercial home runs. The fact that a man like Peele, previously known for internet sketch comedy, can quickly establish himself as a modern horror auteur with his first three movies is something to be admired.

It’s fair to say that Peele’s films can be something of an acquired taste, with Nope and Us especially leaning heavily on symbolism, open-endedness, and all-encompassing social commentary. Luckily for Peele, they’ve struck all the right notes for a majority of audiences, and that is a well-earned prestige.

But for those who find themselves lost in Peele’s work in a less-than-positive way, it may be hard to find folks who share their disappointment. That’s exactly what one user went looking for on r/horror and, to the surprise of no one, there was very little agreement with the sentiment.

Luckily, the disagreements were refreshingly civil, epitomized by one responder who took the time to break down why they enjoyed it, from its fascinating take on spectacle to its more disturbing moments.

Another user took issue with the idea of the film being disconnected, noting that, with all the motifs that have become expected from a Peele film, not a single detail was left untuned.

One other responder pointed out that going into any film, especially Nope, with certain expectations (i.e. assuming it would be similar to Us or Get Out) will probably not end well.

No one’s forcing anyone to jump onto it, but the Peele train looks to be continuing its charge full speed ahead, and horror fans will no doubt be awaiting his next project with the same enthusiasm as a kid on Christmas.

Nope is currently playing in theaters.