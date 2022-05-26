Now that a horror film is forthcoming based on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s books about a stuffed bear who lives in the Hundred Acre Wood, movie fans aren’t necessarily expecting a cinema masterpiece with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but they are excited for what is sure to be a necessary entry in the schlock subgenre.

The Jagged Edge Productions film, from writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them, according to IMDB. Even though the character has long been associated with Disney, Milne’s original Winnie the Pooh stories lapsed into the public domain back in January, making a horror film spin on the children’s icon a possibility, Variety reported.

When the news surfaced on Reddit, on the r/Horror subreddit, movie fans were impressed to have seemingly side-stepped legal repercussions from the House Mouse.

The images we’ve seen so far seem to point to a kind of home invasion thriller with people wearing masks resembling their book counterparts. One user wrote, “Oh damn. I’m scared to see Eeyore.”

Another fan suggested he would be called “Eyesore for this movie.”

Another user expressed some disappointment over the apparent home invasion “gimmick” the movie would be taking on.

Regardless, fans on board with the premise could already imagine some of the fun dialogue the movie might have, including one of Pooh’s classic catchphrases.

The story was also shared on Twitter, where one user suggested the only person who could take down the Hundred Acre Wood menaces is Nicolas Cage from the similarly stuffed animal-themed horror film Willy Wonderland.

There’s only one person who can stop them pic.twitter.com/VshzlZFlog — Dillon 🦇 (@BatmanAddict27) May 26, 2022

The film, which was shot in just 10 days in England, according to its director, does not yet have a set release date.