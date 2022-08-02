The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story.

Conversation about the project and its ability to jolt those familiar with gore and dark journeys into the human condition is taking place today on a Reddit post. For one user, the work is rattling to horror fans as, like Audition director Takashi Miike’s projects, it contains scenes so unsettling it is only natural people would mistake Oldboy for horror even though it is not a horror film per se;

For another, the key is main actor Choi Min-sik’s work. In their view, the film becomes what it is because of his acting and it would not be the kind of thing people remember today if it were not for his total commitment, though the person’s relatives have yet to watch the piece and appear to be dragging their feet due to aspects of it being recreated in other projects in recent years;

Then, another person on the platform says Oldboy is not entirely horrific until it reaches its conclusion. For them, the key is an ambiguous look the main character makes and, depending on how you interpret it, it is either hopeful or deeply horrifying.

Oldboy is not available to stream as of this story being filed. It was given an English-language remake in 2013.