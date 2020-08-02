Home / movies

Horror Fans Pay Tribute To Wes Craven On What Would’ve Been His 81st Birthday

By 4 mins ago
x

Few filmmakers have made more of an impact on the horror genre than Wes Craven. The man behind two of the biggest horror franchises out there, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, is responsible for so many iconic movies, be they widely acclaimed upon release or those that have developed a cult following over time.

He sadly passed away back in 2015 at the age of 76, but today, fans are honoring the master of horror on what would have been his 81st birthday. And here are just a few of the messages being shared on social media….

Craven’s films are still giving us nightmares all these years later.

The Hills Have Eyes. Vampire in Brooklyn. Shocker. Look at all those classics!

Filmmaker James Cullen Bressack took the time to share some inspiring advice he once got from the great man.

A shout-out to one of Craven’s most underrated flicks – 2005’s Red Eye starring Cillian Murphy and Rachel McAdams.

Wes Craven

What an incredible career.

There’s some debate about where Scream 4 falls in the ranking of those movies, but a lot of fans love it deeply. It’s definitely a very strong final entry in Craven’s filmography.

Speaking of Scream, let’s not forget Craven’s hilarious blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo as Fred the Janitor in the original movie – a clear take-off of his own most famous character, Freddy Krueger.

Thanks for all the chills, sir.

As well as Craven’s movies holding up so well and no doubt being watched for years to come, the franchises he created are still continuing to produce new entries. There’s bound to be another Nightmare in a few years, and right now Scream 5 is being developed. This will be a continuation of Craven’s quadrilogy with a few of the original stars returning. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are said to be honoring Craven’s vision in their version, too, and we can’t wait to see what they’ve cooked up.

Tell us, though, what’s your favorite Wes Craven film? Share your memories of his movies in the comments section below.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...