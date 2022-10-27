Horror fans rue great movies ruined by one insufferable character

It doesn’t just happen to horror fans; everyone has that one movie that springs to mind whenever someone mentions an insufferable character. If it weren’t for the irritating antics of one singular personality, a lot of movies — specifically in the realm of horror — would be much easier on the eyes and a lot less aggravating.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, fans gathered all their suggestions for the most intolerable characters in any horror movie, starting out with the OP (Original Poster)’s Dashcam (2021), directed by Host‘s Rob Savage. The entire movie is shot from the perspective of either a hand-held iPhone or a dashcam fitted in a car. Let’s just say that the reception wasn’t great, especially since Dashcam failed to break even at the box office. It follows Annie Hardy, who plays a semi-fictionalized version of herself and has been deemed “the most annoying and terrible person” by u/Faint13.

Don’t feel bad, Annie. You’re not the only one. There are plenty of other characters that horror fanatics would soon rather strangle than suffer another minute in their presence. Right away, although it isn’t a specific name, one comment argues that any low-budget found-footage horror movie is littered with terrible acting that completely ruins the immersive atmosphere.

Another comment came gunning for the so-called “scientist” guys in Ridley Scott’s Prometheus. They are referring to Sean Harris as Fifield, a geologist, and Rafe Spall as Millburn, a biologist.

Both The Babadook and Bodies Bodies Bodies were next for the chopping block. As almost 100 Redditors agree, Noah Wiseman’s Samuel Vanek was “like nails on a chalkboard” with his incessant whining, whereas the Bodies Bodies Bodies crew didn’t have a single good apple among them.

There isn’t a wrong answer when it comes to characters that we just — for one reason or another — simply dislike. It’s all down to personal preference, but it also feels like filmmakers specifically make characters that are hard to endure simply because it adds some ‘flair’ to a project, even if the only thing it achieves is driving away an audience.