Horror fans undecided if another classic saga should be given the ‘Halloween’ treatment

It’s certainly no secret that Halloween once was a dying horror franchise — that is until director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride came together back in 2018 for an epic collaboration to thankfully update the lackluster series. And while franchise doyen Jamie Lee Curtis was a tough cookie to initially lock in for the modernized trilogy, fellow scream queen Heather Langenkamp is apparently adamant about making her long-awaited comeback to the genre — and in a horror franchise that most people already adore.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/cruelsummerbummer posted an interview (via Bloody Disgusting), which includes the A Nightmare on Elm Street star expressing an interest in returning to the hit horror franchise — insisting that “Nancy could fight Freddy” one final time. Later in the interview, Langenkamp discussed her excitement for the Halloween series receiving a complete reboot, adding that a fresh storyline could ignite intrigue for the Freddy Krueger-driven franchise.

Unsurprisingly, Langenkamp’s remarks created a whirlwind of anticipation, with horror-lovers camping out in the comment section and offering up their own opinions on the subject.

One user expressed concern about continuity in regards to one of the sequels, though still proclaimed that they would be “down” for an update.

Another user gave the possible project a thumbs up but insisted that Robert Englund needs to tag along as Freddy.

Several other users threw away the horror timeline rule book and urged the idea of Langenkamp returning for the role of Nancy.

Regardless of Redditors’ hopes and dreams, the possibility of a brand new A Nightmare on Elm Street movie is merely a rumor at this point. Still, Langenkamp’s desire to return to the long-standing franchise is undoubtedly a glaring positive — but folks will just have to wait and see if the big move actually happens.