Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time

The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is like someone googled "how to make a bad adaptation" and followed the wikiHow step by step. King's ode to the iPhone has its battery completely drained https://t.co/0yiEVdOzjj — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) October 4, 2022

i’m sorry, but mr. harrigan’s phone has got to be the worst movie i’ve seen — zoë (@Idonthaveatwita) October 5, 2022

As of writing, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is sitting at a measly 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, however, audiences have been slightly kinder to the film, rating it at 57%.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was just so bad. You know those student film projects that take themselves too seriously & don’t really say anything at all? Yeah, those are probably more interesting than this. We stan Kirby Howell-Baptiste tho. 2/10 #Horrorween22 pic.twitter.com/u7ZQuAXqGN — MarisAahh! (@TheMarisaMaria) October 5, 2022

This tweet is particularly critical of the film, going so far as to state that the horror genre may need to be redefined, simply due to the sheer lack of horror as we know it which actually takes place during the movie.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone – This movie shows that maybe horror needs to be redefined. You take 4 deaths total (off screen) and the idea of a ghost and suddenly it's a horror movie. I struggle to find a moment redeemable in this movie. 1/10 #horrorween22 — John Wright (@DebonairWhale) October 5, 2022

We’re presuming this next thought is in reference to Joe Hill’s The Black Phone, in which case this is a pretty hot take considering consensus opinions of this film are much more favorable than that of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

MR. HARRIGAN’S PHONE: Not very good but still not the worst movie from this year based on a short story from the Stephen King family about a phone that lets a young boy communicate with the dead — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) October 5, 2022

These harsh reactions on Twitter more or less line up with what early reviews of the film pointed out, being that a key issue with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone just isn’t all that scary for what is supposed to be a horror movie.

#mrharrigansphone (which is apparently based off a short story by @StephenKing) is straight dog shit. What a waste of time.



Shame on you @netflix — Simon Limon (@simiya28) October 5, 2022

In case you’ve already managed to binge your way through everything on offer leading up to Halloween and are after an alleged B-flick, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is available to stream on Netflix.