Horror gorehounds are unapologetically gearing up for an upcoming blood-soaked sequel

The slasher subgenre of horror has led to some of the most confronting and disgusting moments in cinema, and an indie gore-filled hit is getting its sequel soon.

A movie as mean-spirited as it is bloody, Terrifier, is set for its long-awaited sequel to finally come out this week as fans revel in one of horror’s newest independent franchises around a killer clown.

The first film had a decidedly misanthropic approach to its characters, with Art the Clown delivering some absolutely horrific bits of violence upon his victims. Among the “highlights” include a torture sequence so grim you’ll never be wanting sausages again. Having a lower budget certainly doesn’t mean you can’t be extremely impactful.

Despite being such a new addition to horror canon, one commenter even believes Art the Clown is worthy of a spot on a Mount Rushmore of horror villains. A ridiculously big call, but perhaps when Terrifier 2 comes out the world will be in agreeance.

For those who weren’t fans of the first film, don’t expect to have your mind swayed with the sequel. The blood, guts, and gore are only increased, as is the exceedingly dark actions from the star killer clown. Definitely good news for those who absolutely love the morbid things in life.

Terrifier 2 is set to release in select cinemas from Oct. 6, before making its way to streaming platform Screambox. An early release was seen at Fantastic Fest alongside several other new horror films as the genre prepares for its biggest month of the year.