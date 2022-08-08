Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence

Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.

An ongoing Reddit discussion is uniting horror aficionados to find out which titles left them sitting in stunned silence by the time the credits came up.

A film that appeared on multiple occasions is the 2008 French psychological horror film Martyrs, written and directed by Pascal Laugier, starring Morjana Alaoui and Mylène Jampanoï. The graphic piece received polarizing reviews from critics, and an American remake of the same name starring Troian Bellisario was released to very negative reviews.

One user mentioned the Korean film I Saw the Devil as a worthwhile horror watch, and credited the movie for its “great acting, terrific revenge/horror story like none other,” as well as for spurring their interest in horror from different countries outside of America. Parasite is another Korean feature that appeared in the discussion. The 2019 effort was released to critical acclaim and became one of the most commercially successful hits from the country, taking home four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Another recommended more than once is the widely successful 1999 game-changer The Blair Witch Project, which grossed almost $250 million against a budget of less than half a million dollars.

Other notable horrors mentioned include: Mother!, Snowtown, Cruel Summer, It Follows, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and the popular Saw films, but it’s all down to personal preference at the end of the day.