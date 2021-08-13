Stephen King Has 2 Great Movie Recommendations In Time For The Weekend

Stephen King is one of the most important and influential writers with over 60 published novels, 200 short stories, and five non-fiction books. He is best known for works like The Shining, Carrie, Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower series, and several other notable titles. If there is anyone whose opinion you should listen to about horror movies, it’s Stephen King.

Earlier today, King suggested Life and The Clovehitch Killer as two “chillers” that were new to him. He explained how Jake Gyllenhaal is excellent in Life and how Dylan McDermott is just as good in The Clovehitch Killer. He even went as far as to call his performance “brave and nuanced,” which is high praise for a serial killer.

As I near the end of my cinematic safari through the years, two chillers that were new to me:

LIFE (2017)

THE CLOVEHITCH KILLER (2018)

Jake Gyllenhaal is excellent in LIFE, an SF/horror picture. Dylan McDermott is equally good in CLOVEHITCH. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 13, 2021

Life is a sci-fi horror movie starring Gyllenhall, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, and Hiroyuki Sanada as crew members on the International Space Station. The crew revives a dormant cell from Mars, which immediately wreaks havoc on the space station.

The Clovehitch Killer is a thriller starring McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, and Madisen Beaty. Plummer discovers an unsettling image in his father’s truck, leading him to suspect him as the Clovehitch killer who killed ten women before disappearing ten years earlier.

Both movies are slightly different from the stories Stephen King is known for, but if they are enough to send a shiver down his spine, they’re likely worth enjoying.