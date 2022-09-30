Horror lovers everywhere brace themselves for 2 weeks of nonstop top-tier content

With nearly three months left in the calendar year, 2022 has proven itself as a bone-chilling knockout year for the mammoth horror genre. This achievement for 2022 is undoubtedly critical, seeing as the landscape for horror in 2021 was suffering largely due to the COVD-19 pandemic’s effect on the box office. However, as the months have passed, genre treasures like Scream, The Black Phone, Nope have brought the alluring catalog to new heights — and horror bloodhounds are understandably thirsty for more.

Over on Reddit, user ​​u/TheStranger113 hyped up the whole of the r/horror subreddit by mentioning that the next two weeks are expected to be a giant cash-grab for the intriguing genre. In their post, TheStranger113 discussed the much-anticipated film releases of Terrifier 2, Halloween Ends, and the Hellraiser reboot on Hulu while highlighting a plethora of spooky television content in Chucky, Interview with the Vampire, and Let the Right One In.

Without skipping a beat, horror lovers across the Reddit horizon jumped at the opportunity to mention their own favorites that are releasing during this year’s exciting spooky season — with one user highlighting Ti West’s Pearl receiving a VOD release.

Another user showcased their excitement for both Ends and Hellraiser, and even offered a shoutout for Hocus Pocus 2 — which is available on Disney Plus today!

Another passionate horror diehard summed up the entire catalog of this year’s horror with a simple sentiment.

Indeed, there is plenty for horror heads to be excited about when it comes to the magic of cinematic horror — especially over the next month or so. And while it would seem pointless to get our hopes up too early regarding these releases, it’s the unmatched glamour of the horror world that swiftly pulls us in.