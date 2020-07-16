Every Horror Movie Currently Streaming For Free On Peacock

Perhaps Universal’s most renowned contributions to cinema lie in their horror library. Frankenstein, Dracula, The Invisible Man, if you can name it they probably made it. But until now, that awesome catalogue was unavailable to view in one place. Sounds like the grousing of a spoilt millennial, I know. The fact is that we’ve all become accustomed to having content at our fingertips. Praise be then that a streaming service has today launched to fulfil that demand. Peacock brings Universal’s esteemed horror collection to the masses.

Unlike its rivals, the service has both a paid-for package and a free one (though you’ll have to contend with adverts). Why not take a look at all the horror films currently available for free, though? Trick question, as there’s no reason why not to. That’s why all the horror films currently available for free are listed below.

“CLASSIC MONSTERS”

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

The Invisible Man (1933)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943)

The Phantom of the Opera (1943)

The Phantom of the Opera (1962)

The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1957)

Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955)

Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953)

The Raven (1935)

The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)

The Strange Case of Dr. Rx (1942)

The Invisible Man Returns (1940)

The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)

The Werewolf of London (1935)

House of Frankenstein (1944)

The Mummy’s Curse (1944)

The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)

The Ghost of Frankenstein (1942)

Dracula’s Daughter (1936)

Son of Dracula (1943)

The Mummy’s Hand (1940)

Son of Frankenstein (1939)

The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)

The Brides of Dracula (1960)

The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)

House of Dracula (1945)

“FRIGHT NIGHT”



The Blair Witch Project

Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Jigsaw

Tales from the Hood

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Sleepaway Camp

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus

Leatherface

You’re Next

P2

Captivity

Cooties

The Exorcist III

The Hitcher (2007)

Dead Silence

Fear

Alien Convergence

Zoombies

The Veil

Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness

Final Girl

Killer Legends

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked

Mercy

Mockingbird

Sleeping Beauty

Hansel & Gretel (2013)

Zombie Night

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Haunting in Connecticut 2

13/13/13

Bigfoot (2012)

Shark Week

Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies

100 Ghost Street

Intruders

2-Headed Shark Attack

The Haunting of Whaley House

The Amityville Haunting

Horsemen

House of the Dead

Hood Rat

Body Bags

I made a joke only yesterday about how oversaturated the streaming market has become (admittedly more of an observation than a joke). Now, you can add another name to the roll call. Let’s see: Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime, CBS All Access, and now Peacock. Could also throw in Britbox and ESPN+ if you want. As far as I can tell, the only major studio yet to join the party is Sony. Right, that’s enough non-punditry on the subject of streamers for one day.

Let’s get back to the movies. Namely, are you thinking of checking any of them out? Drop a comment below with those you’re most looking forward to. It looks a treat for anyone hoping to get into horror, though I have no idea what Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness is doing on there. Perhaps not the best place to start.