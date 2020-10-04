One Of The Best Horror Movies Of The 2010s Is Dominating Netflix Today

One of the drawbacks of going to the theater can often be the people around you, whether it’s the endless chatter throughout the movie, the rustling of snacks or the glare of a cellphone screen. As a gripping horror that was hugely reliant on a lack of any unnecessary noise, though, A Quiet Place was a remarkable experience on the big screen that kept audiences deathly silent from the first minute to the last.

An ingenious concept about monsters that hunt by sound, John Krasinski’s breakthrough directorial effort was the quietest time to be found at the movies for years, and ended up becoming one of 2018’s biggest breakout hits after raking in over $340 million at the box office on a budget that was just above the $20 million mark, gaining a well deserved reputation as one of the most inventive entries the genre had seen in a long time.

The sequel is already finished and in the can, holding its world premiere back in March, but it swiftly fell victim to the chaos caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and now won’t arrive until April of next year. In the meantime, though, while A Quiet Place arguably doesn’t work quite as well on the small screen, that hasn’t stopped Netflix subscribers from rushing to check out the original before the next chapter in this terrifying story releases.

Indeed, the intelligently elemental horror is currently the seventh most popular title on the streaming service around the world as viewers start turning their attention to the content most likely to scare them out of their seats while the buildup to Halloween continues. And as a true modern classic of the genre, A Quiet Place looks set to remain on Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list for a while yet as spooky season carries on.