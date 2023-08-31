10 Horror movies that should get villain origin story prequels

Horror is still an underrated genre, despite boasting of some truly great movies. From 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs to 2017’s Get Out, and more, the genre is filled with several now-iconic entries. A core component that makes most horror movies great is a good villain. A villain’s story arc and portrayal can make or break any movie. However, the stakes are arguably higher for horror movie villains because it is very easy for them to fall into cliché territory.

Nevertheless, the genre has succeeded in producing some truly terrifying and remarkable villains. Unfortunately, as amazing as these villains are, it is a rare occurrence for villains to be given backstories. Admittedly, most villains’ stories are mentioned or briefly highlighted in the movies, but there’s hardly ever enough concrete context as to why they are who they are. Notwithstanding, it would be great to see these frightening characters get fully fleshed-out movies detailing their origins and motivations.

Slender Man (The Slender Man)

The Slender Man is a fictional supernatural character that originated as part of a fictional meme in 2009. It is depicted as a tall, faceless humanoid figure dressed in a black suit. Its most distinctive feature is its lack of a face, which is typically portrayed as smooth and featureless. In 2018, the movie Slender Man, featuring the dreadful character, was released. While it was a commercial and critical failure, there is still a lot of potential for a movie with the character. An origin story detailing how the character came to be would make for a chilling, but interesting watch.

Scream (Ghostface)

The masked villain that appears in the Scream franchise is, in many ways, shrouded in mystery. In the film series, Ghostface is not a single person, but a mantle that different characters take on to commit murders. The killer’s identity is typically revealed by the end of each installment, but what really is Ghostface, and where does it come from? The character’s first appearance was in the 1996 film Scream, but was that really the first time the character had ever appeared? Is it some supernatural entity that possesses its victims and makes them kill? If so, why does it do that, what are its motivations? So many of these questions could be answered with a villain origin prequel horro movie.

Misery (Annie Wilkes)

Kathy Bates deservedly won an Oscar for her portrayal of this devious character in this 1990 thriller horror film, Misery. Annie Wilkes is the main antagonist of the movie, and as the story unfolds, viewers see her behavior become increasingly more erratic and violent. Her personality, a mix of nurturing caretaker and sadistic tormentor, makes her a deeply unsettling character. It is obvious that she’s dealing with an extreme case of obsession, and mental illness, but a deep dive into the character would make for a great movie. Nobody knows what got her to be the way she is, and how her life before was, or if she had always been that way. It would be nice to find out. The character definitely deserves a movie detailing her villain origin story.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (The Sawyers)

Although Leatherface is the most popular member of this dysfunctional family, they are all central characters in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. The Sawyers are infamous for their brutal and sadistic behavior, as well as their cannibalistic nature. However, if you can pause for a moment while observing their horrific acts in the movies, you will realize that their origin story was never really told. Nothing can truly justify their actions, but it would help to understand them better if a movie was dedicated to explaining how they became so twisted.

Speak No Evil (Patrick and Karin)

Speak No Evil can be perceived as a cautionary tale on trusting strangers. The 2022 Danish psychological horror flick left many viewers speechless while the credits rolled. Being a newer entry in the horror movie scene, it is not yet a big pop culture classic. However, in a couple years, it very well could be. The main antagonists are the sick and depraved couple Patrick and Karin. Their motivations are largely unknown, but their actions speak louder than their words when they convey their intentions. One can only wonder how they ended up being the monsters they are in the film.

The Black Phone (The Grabber)

Another recent entry in the horror scene, The Black Phone was released in 2021. The film features the enigmatic villain referred to as “The Grabber,” who is portrayed by Ethan Hawke. The character is a depraved child abductor and pedophile who kills his victims after playing weird games with them. The movie gives away little information about the character, like the fact that he has a brother. However, his story is mostly a mystery, and it is one that would surely be a chilling ride to witness through a movie.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Freddy Krueger)

Krueger is the central character in the A Nightmare on Elm Street horror franchise, and first appeared in the 1984 film of the same name. He is a vengeful spirit who haunts the dreams of teenagers on Elm Street, and he’s known for his disfigured appearance. It has been mentioned in the movies that he was once a child murderer that escaped justice due to a legal technicality. Obviously, that would be way too much to effectively depict in an origin story movie for the character. However, the plot can always be tweaked to accommodate a more palatable story that still properly informs the audience of Krueger’s origins.

Saw (Jigsaw / John Kramer)

Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer, is the iconic figure of the Saw horror franchise. The character made his first appearance in the 2004 film of the same name, and became a defining figure in the series. He is known for his elaborate and twisted traps that he uses to test and punish his victims. Kramer’s motivation is to make his victim appreciate life by subjecting them to life-threatening situations. These situations force them to confront their flaws, make difficult moral choices, and fight for their survival. The character’s motivation is known, but an origin story would dig much deeper into who he is, and why he became the sordid gamemaster.

It (Pennywise)

Stephen King’s “dancing clown” Pennywise gained widespread recognition through the 1990 miniseries adaptation, and the more recent film adaptations of King’s novel, It. Till date, Pennywise is one of the author’s most iconic and terrifying creations. He is an ancient shapeshifting entity that awakens every 27 years in the fictional town of Derry, to feed on the fear of children. Its powers are now public knowledge, but it is unknown how it received them, and who the character really was before it became Pennywise.

Halloween (Michael Myers)

Michael Myers is the central antagonist of the Halloween horror franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The character is often referred to as “The Shape,” emphasizing his mysterious and emotionless demeanor. Although one of the things that sets the character apart is his apparent lack of motive, it is hard to believe that he has none. However, whether or not Myers does have a motive for committing brutal murders, a villain origin story would do the character some good. It would give him some more depth. The fans would like to know where everything went wrong for this ruthless maniac.