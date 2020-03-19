Hulu Is Adding Tons Of Great Horror Movies For April

Horror, the greatest of all entertainment genres, is still undergoing something of a renaissance, and even streaming services not specific to such output are bolstering their libraries with the wonders the genre has to offer. On that note, here are the horror offerings that will become available on Hulu throughout April.

Let Me In is the US remake of Swedish romantic horror Let The Right One In, where a lonely 11-year-old boy finds a companion in a centuries-old vampire girl who also yearns for companionship.

Misery, one of the best of the notoriously hit and miss adaptations of Stephen King’s works, sees a famous writer rescued from a car crash by a crazed fan who decides to keep him as her pet author and make him continue creating her adored series of romance novels just for her.

The X-Files: I Want To Believe is the second big screen outing for Mulder and Scully, and has absolutely nothing to do with the alien mytharc of the main series, but is rather an utterly by the numbers thriller.

Horror comedy Zombieland sees a quartet of survivors attempt to survive the undead hordes roaming the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the US, and also each other’s antagonism.

Woody Harrelson Rocks It As Elvis In New Zombieland: Double Tap Still 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Superlative Korean Oscar-winner Parasite might not technically be horror but certainly ticks a lot of the same boxes, involving a poor family gradually infiltrating the lives of a rich one and things becoming increasingly sinister from there on out.

Paranormal Activity 3 is one of the better entries of the found footage franchise, acting as a prequel that sees the initial encounter with the entity that torments the sisters of the first two movies.

Mockumentary horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows is back for a second season, seeing more antics of a group of narcissistic and gormless vampire housemates as they attempt to navigate modern New York life.

With the Starz premium add-on, also available to you will be the original 1981 version of slasher My Bloody Valentine, where a group of partying young folk are targeted by a killer masked by mining gear; the original Paranormal Activity, where poltergeist action is caught on home cameras; Zombieland: Double Tap, set ten years after the first movie with very little changed; the 2004 Hellboy, where the eponymous big red snarky demon battles a reanimated Rasputin, self-resurrecting monsters and undying Nazis as they attempt to awaken Lovecraftian monstrosities imprisoned in deep space; and the 1999 version of The Haunting, where a group of people participating in a study of insomnia are subjected to possibly real ghost activity.

Most of us are currently severely limited in where we can go and what we can do, so you could certainly do a lot worse than spending your time at home relaxing with a few good scares on Hulu.