Hotel Transylvania 4 Just Failed To Release, And The Internet Is Mad

The pandemic has thrown many movies’ release strategies for a loop, but Hotel Transylvania 4 might have had the weirdest experience of the lot. After being pushed back a bunch of times over the past year, Sony finally elected to cancel its theatrical run and sell the film’s rights to Amazon Prime Video back in August. Before the sale, the animated flick — subtitled Transformania — was set to land on October 1st. But now that we’re past that date and it’s not here, fans are wondering… where the heck is it?

One angry would-be viewer hit back at Prime and Sony on Twitter recently to complain about the movie’s lack of release, and they received a strangely worded response from the Amazon Help page.

Hello! We're sorry for the disappointment, but Hotel Transylvania 4 did not get released from the studio today as it was scheduled to be. As soon as it's been released we will be airing it for you! Stay tuned. -Cherron — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) October 1, 2021

Amazon’s tweet made it sound like the streaming platform had been expecting to receive Hotel Transylvania 4 on the first of the month only for Sony not to give it to them. And folks on social media are having a field day with that.

Wait…



So Sony sold the film to Amazon in mid-August. Amazon intended to still keep to the planned October 1st release date and just release it then to stream on Prime. And it missed that date this past Friday because Sony…forgot to give them the movie? Really?!?



Just…wow. https://t.co/gvKtxoolS9 — The Schlocketeer (@schlocketeer) October 5, 2021

At least it’s breaking some kind of record.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is the first movie to pull a Kanye West https://t.co/F8wV6TQraf — missing (@birbgob) October 3, 2021

Literally.

Sony Forgetting to Release Hotel Transylvania 4 like pic.twitter.com/Ky4EvUYaME — Evil Dan🎃 (@Humble_Squid) October 3, 2021

The replies to the original Amazon tweet are being filled with people sharing increasingly ridiculous stories about how upset their kids are.

the ex wife gave me the kids this weekend because I had Amazon prime and promised hotel Transylvania 4. What the fuck am I gonna tell her now? My kids are crying they want to go back to their moms house. — now watch this drive 🏌️ (@jerzahh) October 3, 2021

“I’m so disappointed, sad and without bathrooms.”

My kids were so upset You didnt reléase they movie that they started breaking things with a hammer, im so disappointed, sad and without bathrooms 😞 — a solemn man (@azpil_) October 3, 2021

On the other hand, other kids are just mildly dissatisfied.

My daughter is mildly dissatisfied — big geeza (@Boba_Skett) October 3, 2021

A reminder that Adam Sandler isn’t voicing Drac in this one (Brian Hull is). So maybe they shouldn’t release it until they get him back.

don't release it until adam sandler comes back https://t.co/mcC6hLdl9G — sean (@yandhiisntreal) October 4, 2021

On a more serious note, it’s a shame how this film’s been treated. It must be hard for those who worked on it to have their work indefinitely shelved like this.

Honestly, Sony seriously screw over Hotel Transylvania 4 out of all their animation lineup of 2021. At the very least, the Mitchells, Wish Dragon, and Vivo went to Netflix. We still have no idea when the film is coming out despite it was supposed to be released in theaters today. pic.twitter.com/qota2ktwp1 — Crimson Mayhem  (@Crimson_Mayhem_) October 1, 2021

Even though this Halloween would’ve been the perfect time for it, hopefully Sony and Prime will be able to decide on a new release date for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania at some point soon.