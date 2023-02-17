Ant-Man has been one of the most lovable heroes to headline a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with him shrinking and growing throughout four films prior to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

During his solo outings, Scott Lang often crossed into portions of the Quantum Realm for small periods. During 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, he is sent into the Quantum Realm for an experiment, only for Thanos to snap his fingers and decimate half of humanity. Scott becomes stuck in the nowheresville, but somehow escapes.

How did Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm?

Five years after the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers have disbanded and gone their separate ways having eventually killed the Mad Titan. By the time of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers works as a counsellor, Natasha oversees what’s left of Earth’s heroes, while Tony Stark has left his Iron Man days behind him.

Lang is believed to be dead, with no further thought put into his whereabouts. The van which held his small Quantum Realm entry point is locked up in a depot, lost to the ages. Suddenly, there’s a chance encounter as a single rat crawls across the van and a button is pressed which pulls Lang out of the Quantum Realm.

While for Lang it had only been about an hour, it had been five whole years on Earth. He quickly leaves the lockup joint with his van and miniature lab, and embarks on a journey from San Francisco to upstate New York’s Avengers compound. From there, he plays a part in the greatest heist the Marvel universe will ever see: the time heist.