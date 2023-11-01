How did Hector die in ‘Coco?’

It’s that Coco time of year again, folks.

The gorgeous 2017 flick celebrates one of the year’s most under-appreciated holidays in brilliant fashion, honoring Día de los Muertos through an emotional story about family. The film was, for far too many viewers, an essential introduction to the holiday, despite its century-long (at least) history. Coco‘s story follows the young Miguel on his journey through the land of the dead, as he seeks out his grandfather’s blessing to pursue his passion for music. It features incredible voice acting from a lineup of talented stars, an emotional and touching story, and some of Pixar’s most memorable characters of the last decade.

Easily among the most dynamic characters in Coco is Hector, a roguish man who Miguel meets early in the film. Hector has been dead for years, by the time the movie rolls around, and wants nothing more than to cross into the world of the living to see his daughter. The nature of his death is a big focus in the movie, particularly after his true identity is revealed.

How did Hector die?

Image via Disney Plus

Early in Coco, the cause of Hector’s death is frequently joked about among his fellow deathly denizens. That’s because, as far as Hector realized at the time of his death, he was killed by some bad chorizo. Death by chorizo is certainly a unique way to go, but its not the true culprit behind Hector’s demise.

See, Hector initially comes across as a bit of a rugged rapscallion — fast talking, charming, and funny, but a bit aimless. He also seems irresponsible, and admits that no one in his family ever puts up his picture on the ofrenda. This prevents him from making the journey into the living world to see his loved ones.

The reason behind their rebuff of a once-beloved family member? Because Hector disappeared one day, seemingly abandoning his family. That same family — one that he and Miguel share, by the way — has since turned its back on music, due to Hector’s apparent prioritization of his musical career over his family.

In reality, Hector never meant to abandon his family. He did intend to go on the road with his musical partner, Ernesto de la Cruz, but soon changed his mind. When he attempted to abandon their partnership and return to his family — taking his iconic songs with him — de la Cruz didn’t react well. He poisoned Hector, in order to gain ownership over his songs, and eventually went on to become one of Mexico’s premier performers.

Hector died by poison, not bad chorizo, and at the hands of a man he once considered a brother. His death is a tragedy, particularly when the pain his family suffered is considered. His wife did just fine without him, of course — even establishing a tidy little empire — but she never moved on from the man she thought abandoned her.