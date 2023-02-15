How did Kang get his scars? The villain’s secret tragic origins, explained

Kang, the Conqueror may be known for his ability to time travel and gain control of multiple timelines and other universes, but one thing that has yet to be explored is the complex history surrounding the supervillain’s scars. Although details about Kang’s scars are limited, one TikTok user has shared some insight into how the villain received the markings on his face, which was mentioned in the comic book “Kang the Conqueror #1.”

According to the social media user @doomblazer, Kang, who will be featured in the upcoming Ant and The Wasp: Quantumania, obtained those markings after protecting a woman he loved from being attacked by a beast.

In the clip, while recounting the events that led to Kang getting those markings, the social media user explained that the situation began after he started mentoring Nathaniel Richards (Iron Lad), the past version of himself. TikTok user @doomblazer said as he brought up the differences between MCU’s Kang the Conqueror and the comic book’s version,

“In the comics Kang does not have scars. He has two markings on his face…Back in the very first issue of Kang the Conqueror, Kang starts to mentor a younger version of Nathaniel Richards on how to time travel.”

Further in the video, @doomblazer claimed that Kang’s sole purpose in mentoring Richards was to prevent his younger self from repeating similar mistakes that could ultimately cost him his life. The social media user stated while listing the one requirement that Kang asked Richards not to do,

“Kang is doing this because he doesn’t want Nathaniel to repeat his mistakes. In doing so, he wanted Nathaniel to promise him that he would never fall in love.”

Kang’s plans for Richards derailed after he fell in love with a woman and saved her from a beast. Immediately following the event, Richards’ face was marked with two lines by an elder in the village where the love interest once lived. After Kang was aware of Richard’s actions, he decided to destroy the entire town. The TikTok user said,

“Nathaniel saved his love from a beast and in doing so he earned those two markings on his face by an elder in his love’s village. But Kang did not like that. So to teach a lesson, Kang slaughter an entire village even though an asteroid would have killed them all the next day. Nathaniel was so mad that he took Kang’s suit and left him to die.

Despite the origin of Kang’s markings in the comic books, it is yet be determined how the villain’s scars would be addressed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania due to his many lives.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters on Feb. 17.