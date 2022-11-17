Following the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever there’s been growing speculation of the MCU heading for some kind of vibranium war.

Both Wakanda and the undersea kingdom of Talokan have this powerful, metal ore, and the movie showed that other nations want it for themselves. CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is potentially putting together the Thunderbolts team for the purpose of attaining vibranium for the United States, and her cunningness and the strength of the team might be enough to get the job done — but there are some theories that could disrupt this plan, and they involve Hulk and She-Hulk.

In the Marvel animated movie Ultimate Avengers 2: Rise of the Panther, Dr. Bruce Banner discovered that he was able to break through Chitauri ships that were plated in vibranium with ease. The gamma radiation turned the vibranium brittle and Hulk was super-effective against the nearly impenetrable metal. Now, there’s no precedent in the MCU for Hulk or She-Hulk being able to do this, but it’s been speculated that his increasing strength could reach a point that impacts vibranium.

Taking this story in another direction might lead to some stunning revelations. Bruce Banner could experiment with Gamma radiation’s effect on vibranium, and perhaps after trial and error, he could find just the right level of it that renders it breakable. He’s smart enough to get this done, but it would probably take some convincing to get Wakanda to allow Bruce access to it.

With She-Hulk’s introduction in the MCU’s Phase Four, it’s only a matter of time before she meets everyone and the new Black Panther could be on that list. In the comics, Black Panther builds a special vibranium containment suit for Jen to control her out-of-control Gamma emissions, and throughout the course of season one, Jen had to learn to rely on others to help her, including friends, a superhero fashion designer, and her cousin Bruce.

If She-Hulk gets a season two, they could adapt the storyline where she was infused with gamma rays, which turned her into a more savage version of herself. Jen’s been pretty good at controlling her temper, but if her powers go beyond her control, it could be an interesting way of bringing Shuri’s genius to the show.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.